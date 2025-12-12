Earnings Summary: Lululemon Q3 2025 earnings decline despite higher sales

Athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has reported mixed results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 — revenues increased 7% year-over-year, but earnings declined.
- Third-quarter net revenue increased 7% from last year to $2.6 billion; Americas sales decreased 2%, and international sales jumped 33%
- Comparable sales increased 1%, or 2% on a constant dollar basis, in the third quarter
- Americas’ comparable sales decreased 5%, while international comparable sales increased 18% during the three months
- Q3 gross profit increased 2% to $1.4 billion, while gross margin decreased 290 basis points to 55.6%
- Net income declined to $306.8 million or $2.59 per share in Q3 from $351.9 million or $2.87 per share last year
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for $189.0 million
- Lululemon’s board of directors approved a $1.0 billion increase to the stock repurchase program
- For the fourth quarter, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $3.500 billion to $3.585 billion
- Fourth-quarter earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.66 to $4.76
- For FY25, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $10.962 billion to $11.047 billion, and EPS in the $12.92-13.02 range
