Earnings Summary: Marriott International Q2 2025 earnings beat estimates
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings also beat analysts’ estimates.
- Second-quarter revenues increased 5% to $6.74 billion from $6.44 billion in Q2 2024
- Reported net income was $763 million in Q2, while adjusted net income came in at $728 million
- On a per-share basis, unadjusted profit rose to $2.78 in Q2 from $2.69 per share last year
- Adjusted earnings per share were $2.65 in Q2, vs. $2.50 per share in the prior-year quarter
- RevPAR increased 1.5% worldwide in Q2, with 5.3% growth in international markets
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.42 billion; the company added around 17,300 net rooms during the quarter
- At the end of the quarter, Marriott’s worldwide development pipeline reached a new record of about 3,900 properties and over 590,000 rooms
- The company repurchased 2.8 million shares for $0.7 billion during the quarter; year-to-date, it has returned around $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
