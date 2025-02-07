Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Microchip Technology (MCHP) reports lower Q3 sales and profit
Semiconductor company Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a decline in sales and adjusted earnings.
- At $1.03 billion, third-quarter net sales were down 42% from the year-ago quarter
- The tech firm reported a net loss of $53.6 million or $0.10 per share for the December quarter, compared to a profit of $419.2 million or $0.77 per share in the prior-year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.20 per share for Q3, vs. $1.08 per share a year earlier
- During the quarter, Microchip returned around $244.6 million to stockholders in the form of dividends
- For the fourth quarter, the management expects net sales to be in the range of $920 million to $1.0 billion
- On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter profit is expected to be between $0.05 per share and $0.15 per share
- On an unadjusted basis, Microchip is expected to incur a loss of $0.24 -$0.14 per share in the March quarter
