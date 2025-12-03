Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Microchip Technology raises financial guidance for Q3 FY26
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP), a provider of connected and secure embedded control solutions, has updated its sales and earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
- The company expects net sales and earnings per share to be at the high end of its previously issued guidance
- It now sees a sequential growth of roughly 1% that exceeds the midpoint of the prior guidance
- Year-over-year, the revised third quarter revenue guidance represents 12% growth
- The company now expects unadjusted earnings per share to be around $0.02 in the third quarter
- As per the revised outlook, adjusted earnings are expected to be about $0.40 per share, currently
- Bookings activity has remained strong through November, with backlog filling in better than expected in the current quarter
