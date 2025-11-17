Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Niu swings to profit in Q3 2025 on strong sales growth
Electric scooter maker Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported a sharp increase in sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, aided by continued product innovation and strong store expansion momentum.
- Third-quarter revenues jumped 65.4% year-over-year to RMB1.69 billion, or US$237.9 million
- Net income was RMB 81.7 million, or US$11.5 million in the September quarter, compared to a loss of RMB 40.9 million in the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q3 earnings were RMB 0.99, or US$0.14, in the third quarter, vs. a loss of RMB 0.52 last year
- Adjusted net income came in at RMB 88.4 million in Q3, compared to a loss of RMB 34.2 million in Q3 2024
- Globally, the company sold 465,873 e-scooters during the quarter, up 49.1% year over year
- The number of e-scooters sold in China was 451,455 during the three months, up 74.2% year over year
- As of September 30, 2025, Niu had a total of 4,542 franchised stores in China
