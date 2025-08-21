Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Nordson reports double-digit sales, earnings growth for Q3
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), which designs and manufactures dispensing equipment for consumer and industrial adhesives and sealants, has reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a 12% growth in sales.
- The company’s sales rose 12% year-over-year to $742 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025
- Industrial Precision Solutions sales edged up 1% YoY, and Medical and Fluid Solutions sales climbed 32%
- There was a 17% annual growth in Advanced Technology Solution sales in Q3
- Adjusted earnings, on a per-share basis, moved up 13% from last year to $2.73 in the June quarter
- Unadjusted earnings were $2.22 per share in the third quarter, vs. $2.04 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Q3 net income increased to $126 million from $117 million in Q3 2024
- EBITDA for the quarter was $239 million, or 32% of sales, compared to prior-year EBITDA of $208 million, or 31% of sales
