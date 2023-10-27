Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Northrop Grumman Corporation reports Q3 2023 results
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), a leading aerospace and defense company, Friday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
- In the three months ended September 2023, Northrop’s sales increased 9% year-over-year to $9.78 billion
- Net awards totaled $15 billion during the three-month period; total backlogs rose to a record high of $84 billion
- Operating income increased 20% year-over-year to $1.02 billion; segment operating income was up 8%
- Third-quarter net income increased to $937 million or $6.18 per share from $915 million or $5.89 per share last year
- Operating cash flow came in at $1.2 billion in the third quarter; adjusted free cash flow was $869 million
- The management raised its full-year 2023 sales guidance by $400 million to approximately $39 billion
- It also reaffirmed the full-year earnings and free cash flow guidance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 11.3% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant
Honeywell (HON) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported sales of $9.2 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic basis versus the
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales increased 9%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $708