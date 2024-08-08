Earnings Summary: NRG Energy (NRG) reports financial results for Q2 2024

Integrated energy company NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2024. The company also reaffirmed its 2024 guidance.
- June-quarter revenues increased to $6.66 billion from $6.35 billion in the corresponding period of 2023
- Net Income available to the company’s stockholders was $721 million or $3.37 per share in Q2, compared to $291 million or $1.25 per share last year
- Q2 operating income more than doubled to $1.41 billion from $530 million in the second quarter of last year
- The management reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024 between $3.30 billion and $3.55 billion
- The guidance for cash provided by operating activities has been confirmed in the range of $1.825 billion to $2.075 billion
- The company expects full-year free cash flow before growth investments to be in the range of $1.825 billion to $2.075 billion, which is in line with the earlier forecast
.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Disney (DIS): Strength in streaming and sports offset softness in experiences in Q3 2024
Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) dropped over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 17% over the past three months. The entertainment behemoth delivered third-quarter 2024 revenue
CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q2 adj. profit drops but beats estimates
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced second-quarter 2024 results, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings despite higher revenues. However, earnings topped expectations. June-quarter adjusted profit decreased
SHOP Earnings: Shopify reports 21% growth in Q2 2024 revenue
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in second-quarter revenues, reflecting strong performance by both operating segments. June quarter revenues climbed 21% year-over-year to $2.05 billion,