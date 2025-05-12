Earnings Summary: NRG Energy reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The company also reaffirmed its guidance ranges and capital allocation for fiscal 2025.
- First-quarter revenue increased to $8.59 billion from $7.43 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024
- The company reported net income of $750 million or $3.61 per share for Q1, compared to $494 million or $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter
- On an adjusted basis, earnings rose sharply to $2.68 per share from $1.46 per share in the same period last year
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.13 billion in the March quarter, compared to $870 million a year earlier
- The company announced the strategic acquisition of a premier portfolio of 13 GW of natural gas generation
- It also closed the acquisition of 738 MW of flexible natural gas generation in Texas at an attractive value well below the new build cost
- The management said that 1.5 GW of eligible Texas Energy Fund projects are now all in active due diligence review, with the recent addition of Greens Bayou
- For fiscal 2025, NRG plans to return a total of $1.3 billion in share repurchases and common stock dividends of approximately $345 million
