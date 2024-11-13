Earnings Summary: Occidental Petroleum reports lower Q3 revenue and adj. profit

Energy company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has reported a decrease in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
- Total revenue and other income came in at $7.15 billion in the third quarter, compared to $7.40 billion in the prior year quarter
- Net income attributable to the company was $964 million in Q3, compared to $1.16 billion in the same period of 2023
- On a per-share basis, earnings declined to $0.98 in the third quarter from $1.20 a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings decreased to $1.00 per share from $1.18 per share a year earlier
- Operating cash flow rose to $3.8 billion during the three months, reflecting strong operational performance
- Total company production of 1,412 Mboed was up 16% year-over-year, which exceeded the mid-point of the management’s guidance by 22 Mboed
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Spotify (SPOT) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported total revenue of EUR3.98 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 19% year-over-year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR300
Nvidia (NVDA) looks poised to deliver blowout results once again
After a blockbuster first half, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is preparing to publish data on its third-quarter financial performance next week. Since the company is expected to provide updates on
Key takeaways from Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Q4 2024 earnings report
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) jumped over 8% on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue and earnings beat estimates,