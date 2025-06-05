Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Old Dominion Freight Line issues update on second quarter 2025
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL), which operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in North America, provided operating metrics for May 2025.
- The company said that revenue per day decreased by 5.8% in May 2025, compared to the same period last year
- The revenue drop reflects an 8.4% decrease in LTL tons per day, partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight
- There was a 6.8% decrease in LTL shipments per day and a 1.9% decrease in LTL weight per shipment, driving the decline in LTL tons per day
- The May results reflect continued softness in the domestic economy as well as the impact of lower fuel prices on yields
- For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 3.2% and 5.6% respectively YoY
- The management said it will continue to focus on executing its long-term strategic plan, even as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Can AI and Cloud drive another strong quarter?
Over the years, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has transitioned from an on-premises, product-focused business model to a subscription-based services platform. The company's unique approach to cloud technology, with a focus
Key takeaways from Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q1 2025 earnings report
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down 6% on Wednesday following the announcement of the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Although the discount retailer
CrowdStrike Q1 2026 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 20%
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in revenues. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to