Earnings Summary: Parker Hannifin (PH) reports higher Q4 sales and profit
Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), a leader in motion and control technologies, on Thursday reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- June-quarter sales increased 2% year-over-year to a record high of $5.2 billion; organic sales growth was 3%
- Net income advanced to $785 million in the fourth quarter from $709 million in the prior-year period
- On a per-share basis, earnings increased 10% annually to $6.01; adjusted earnings climbed 11% from last year to $6.77
- Q4 EBITDA margin was 25.8%, an increase of 90 bps; adjusted EBITDA margin rose 190 bps to 26.3%
- Segment operating margin moved up 10bps to 22.2% in Q4, and rose 130 bps to 25.3% on an adjusted basis
- For the full fiscal year, the company expects total sales growth of 1.5% – 4.5%, with organic sales growth of 2% to 5%
- Full-year earnings per share is expected to be $22.65 to $23.35, or $26.30 to $27.00 on an adjusted basis
