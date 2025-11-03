Earnings Summary: Pinnacle West Capital Corp. reports an increase in Q3 earnings

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW), a leading electric utility holding company, reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $413.2 million or $3.39 per share in Q3 from $395 million or $3.37 per share last year
- Third-quarter operating revenues rose to $1.82 billion from $1.77 billion in the corresponding period of FY24
- Customer growth and sales growth were 2.4% and 5.4% respectively, during the quarter, driving strong operating performance and reliability
- Operating income came in at $581.8 billion in the September quarter, vs. $547 million in the prior-year quarter
- Total expenses were $1.24 billion in Q3, compared to $1.22 billion in the same period last year
- Through the first three quarters of the current year, the company’s net income was 2.4% lower than in the year-ago period
- For fiscal 2025, the company raised its consolidated earnings guidance to be in the range of $4.90 per share to $5.10 per share
