Earnings Summary: PPL Corp. reports higher Q2 earnings and revenue

Energy company PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Friday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings.
- Second-quarter profit increased to $190 million or $0.26 per share from $112 million or $0.15 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Earnings from ongoing operations, on an adjusted basis, were $282 million or $0.38 per share in the June quarter, compared with $215 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago.
- Operating revenues increased to $1.88 billion in the second quarter from $1.82 billion in the year-ago period
- For fiscal 2024, the company forecasts earnings from ongoing operations in the range of $1.63 per share to $1.75 per share
- It reaffirmed the target for annual operation and maintenance savings of at least $175 million by 2026 from the 2021 baseline
