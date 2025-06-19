Categories Earnings, Finance

Earnings Summary: Progressive Corp. reports results for May 2025

Insurance holding company Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has reported a sharp increase in net income for May 2025, helped by strong premium growth.

  • May 2025 net income came in at $1.07 billion, vs. $235.0 million in the comparable month of 2024
  • On a per-share basis, earnings increased sharply to $1.81 from $0.40 in the prior-year period
  • Net premiums written were $6.63 billion during the month, compared to $5.98 billion in May last year
  • Net premiums earned increased 15% to $6.72 billion from $5.86 billion a year earlier
  • The company reported a combined ratio of $86.9% for the month, compared to 100.4% last year
  • At the end of the month, Progressive had 37 million policies in force, which is up 16% from the year-ago period

