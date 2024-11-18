Earnings Summary: Progressive Corp. reports results for October 2024

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), an insurance holding company, has reported a modest increase in net income for October 2024.
- Net income came in at $408.2 million in October, compared to $406.0 million in the comparable month of 2023
- On a per-share basis, October earnings rose to $0.69 from $0.68 last year
- Net premiums written were $6.58 billion during the month, compared to $5.53 billion in October 2023
- Net premiums earned increased 19% to $6.69 billion in October from $5.38 billion a year earlier
- The company reported a combined ratio of $94.1% for the month, vs. 91.7% last year
- At the end of the month, the company had 34.36 million policies in force, which is up 16% from the year-ago period
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Deere & Company expected to end FY24 on a mixed note
For Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), 2024 has been a challenging year marked by weak demand amid declining farm income and high interest rates. As the company prepares to report
Here’s how streaming is set to become a key part of Disney’s (DIS) growth strategy
Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose over 4% on Friday. The stock has gained 27% over the past three months. The company ended fiscal year 2024 on
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $33.7 billion, up 5% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 58% to