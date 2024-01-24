Categories Earnings, Finance

Earnings Summary: Progressive Corp reports strong earnings growth for Q4

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), an insurance holding company, has reported a sharp increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Fourth-quarter net income more than doubled to $1.99 billion from $826.4 million in the comparable period of 2022
  • On a per-share basis, earnings jumped to $3.37 per share in the December quarter from $1.40 per share last year
  • At $15.13 billion, net premiums written were up 21% year-over-year; Net premiums earned rose 22% to $15.77 billion
  • The combined ratio was 88.7 in Q4, vs. 93.9 in the prior-year period
  • In December, net income came in at $901.2 million, or $1.53 per share; Net premiums written were $4.88 billion
  • At the end of the quarter, Progressive had a total of 29.70 million policies in force, up 9% year-over-year

