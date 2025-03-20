Earnings Summary: Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reaffirms FY25 guidance

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, has reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025 and provided cautious first-quarter guidance.
- Quest said it continues to expect full-year 2025 net revenue to be in the range of $10.70 billion to $10.85 billion
- The guidance represents an 8.4% to $9.9% increase in full-year net revenue
- The company reaffirmed its earnings per share guidance for FY25, on a reported basis, in the $8.34-$8.59 range
- Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $9.55 and $9.80 in the fiscal year, which is in line with the previous guidance
- The management continues to expect cash provided by operations to be approximately $1.45 billion in FY25, and capital expenditure to be $500 million
- For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects the worse-than-anticipated weather to create a headwind to revenue of around $25 million, and to EPS of about $0.10
