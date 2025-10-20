Earnings Summary: Regions Financial Corp Q3 2025 adjusted profit rises 11%

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) has reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 amid an increase in interest income.
- The company reported revenues of $1.9 billion for the third quarter, up 7% from the corresponding quarter last year
- Net interest income rose to $1.26 billion in the September quarter from $1.22 billion in the same period last year
- At $659 million, third-quarter non-interest income was up 15.2% from the prior-year quarter
- Third quarter net income rose to $548 million or $0.61 per share from $446 million or $0.49 per share in Q3 2024
- Adjusted earnings were $561 million, up 8% year-over-year; adjusted earnings per share were $0.63, up 11%
- Net interest margin moved up to 3.59% in Q3 from 3.54% in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024
- Non-interest expenses totaled $1.10 billion in the September quarter, vs. $1.07 billion last year
