Earnings Summary: Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reports Q3 2024 results

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) on Friday announced results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting earnings that remained unchanged year-over-year.
- Net income available to common shareholders was $490 million or $0.49 per share in Q3, which is in line with the profit the company generated in the year-ago quarter
- The company reported $1.8 billion in total revenue during the quarter, compared to $1.86 billion in Q3 2023
- Q3 net interest income decreased to $1.22 billion from $1.29 billion in the prior-year period
- Net interest margin was 3.54% in the September quarter, compared to $3.73% a year earlier
- Total non-interest income came in at $572 million during the three months, vs. $566 million in the same period last year
- Total loans were $97.04 billion in Q3, vs. $98.8 billion last year; total deposits rose to $125.95 billion from $125.22 billion a year earlier
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $21.7 billion, down 1% year-over-year. Organic sales increased 2%. Net earnings attributable
AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q3 2024 earnings results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $16.6 billion, up 8% from the same period a
Netflix (NFLX) Q3 earnings beat Street View; subscribers grow 14%
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Thursday reported higher revenues and profit for the third quarter, as the streaming giant's subscriber base continued to expand. Both earnings and the top line