Earnings Summary: Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reports Q3 2024 results

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) on Friday announced results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting earnings that remained unchanged year-over-year.

  • Net income available to common shareholders was $490 million or $0.49 per share in Q3, which is in line with the profit the company generated in the year-ago quarter
  • The company reported $1.8 billion in total revenue during the quarter, compared to $1.86 billion in Q3 2023
  • Q3 net interest income decreased to $1.22 billion from $1.29 billion in the prior-year period
  • Net interest margin was 3.54% in the September quarter, compared to $3.73% a year earlier
  • Total non-interest income came in at $572 million during the three months, vs. $566 million in the same period last year
  • Total loans were $97.04 billion in Q3, vs. $98.8 billion last year; total deposits rose to $125.95 billion from $125.22 billion a year earlier

