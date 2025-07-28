Categories Earnings, Health Care

Earnings Summary: Revvity (RVTY) reports higher Q2 2025 revenues

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), a provider of health science solutions and technologies, on Monday reported an increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2025.

  • On a reported basis, second-quarter earnings were $0.46 per share, compared to $0.45 in the same period a year ago
  • Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations dropped to $1.18 from $1.22 a year earlier 
  • Second-quarter revenue increased to about $720 million from $692 million in the prior-year quarter
  • Life Sciences revenues increased 5% annually to $366 million in the second quarter; Diagnostics revenue rose 3% to $354 million
  • Operating income from continuing operations, on a reported basis, was $91 million, vs. $86 million in Q2 FY24
  • For the full year 2025, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $2.84-$2.88 billion to reflect recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates; it assumes 2% to 4% organic growth
  • The management also updated its adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.85 to $4.95

