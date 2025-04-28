Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Revvity (RVTY) reports higher revenue and earnings for Q1 2025
Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), a provider of health science solutions and technologies, on Monday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2025.
- Revvity reported revenue of $665 million for the March quarter, compared to $650 million in the same period a year ago
- In the Life Sciences segment, revenue and organic revenue increased 1% and 2%, respectively, during the three months
- Diagnostic revenue moved up 3% YoY in Q1, Diagnostic organic revenue increased by 5%
- Reported earnings, on a per-share basis, increased to $0.35 in the first quarter from $0.21 in the prior-year period
- Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.01 per share in Q1, vs. $0.98 per share in the first quarter of 2024
- Operating profit margin from continuing operations was 10.9% as a percentage of revenue, compared to 6.8% in the year-ago quarter
- The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.83-$2.87 billion, reflecting recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates
- It reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $4.90 and $5.00
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 2.5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, primarily due to higher US franchise advertising revenues, higher supply
Earnings Preview: Microsoft expected to report higher Q3 revenue, profit
Tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is preparing to report its third-quarter 2025 results, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenue and earnings. The company has performed well recently,
What to expect when eBay (EBAY) reports its Q1 2025 earnings results
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) were down slightly in midday trade on Friday. The stock has gained 8% year-to-date. The ecommerce giant is slated to report its earnings results