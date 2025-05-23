Earnings Summary: Ross Stores (ROST) reports higher Q1 2025 sales

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, reported an increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025.
- The company reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the April quarter, up from $1.46 per share reported in the prior-year quarter
- Q1 net income decreased to $479.2 million from $488 million in the comparable period of 2024.
- In the first quarter, sales increased to $4.98 billion from $4.86 billion in the prior-year period, with flat comparable store sales year-over-year
- For the second quarter, the company expects comparable store sales to be flat to up 3%, vs. a 4% gain in the corresponding quarter of last year
- Earnings per share for the second quarter are expected to be in the range of $140 to $1.55
- The Q2 earnings guidance range includes an approximate $0.11-$0.16 per share cost impact from announced tariffs
