Earnings Summary: State Street Corp. reports higher Q4 revenue and profit

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), a bank holding company, reported a sharp increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2024, aided by a 12% revenue growth.
- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 12% Y-o-Y to $3.41 billion, helped by higher net interest income and fee revenue
- Fee revenue increased by 13% in Q4, reflecting broad-based strength across the entire franchise
- Net interest income increased 10% annually, aided by higher investment securities yields and double-digit loan growth
- Net income rose sharply to $783 million in Q4 from $210 million in the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, earnings climbed to $2.46 in the December quarter from $0.55 a year earlier
- Return on average common equity was 12.7% in the fourth quarter, vs. 3.1% in the prior-year period
- Investment Servicing Assets under Custody / Administration as of quarter-end increased 11% to $46.6 trillion
- Total expenses decreased 14% to $2.44 billion, reflecting the impact of special items in the current and prior year periods
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What to look for when Halliburton Company (HAL) reports Q4 2024 results?
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, January 22, at 6:45 am ET. The oilfield service provider is currently recovering from a rough patch, marked
McCormick (MKC) is set to report Q4 2024 earnings results next week, a few points to note
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) rose over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 12% in the past 12 months. The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter
PNC Financial Q4 2024 profit more than doubles; revenue up 4%
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported a sharp increase in profit for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues grew by 4%. Net income attributable to common shareholders