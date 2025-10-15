Earnings Summary: Synchrony Financial (SYF) Q3 2025 earnings jump 47%

Consumer finance company Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) on Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in net interest income and earnings.
- Third-quarter net income rose sharply to $1.1 billion or $2.86 per share from $789 million or $1.94 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Net interest income increased 2.4% annually to $4.72 billion in the third quarter; at $3.82 billion, Q3 revenue was broadly unchanged YoY
- Synchrony’s board approved an incremental share repurchase authorization of $1.0 billion during the quarter
- Purchase volume increased 2% from last year to $46.0 billion in Q3; average active accounts dropped 3% to 68.3 million
- Loan receivables decreased 2% to $100.2 billion, including the movement of $0.2 billion to loan receivables held for sale in the second quarter of 2025
- Net interest margin rose by 58 basis points to 15.62%; At 32.6%, the efficiency ratio was up 140 basis points YoY
- Return on assets advanced 100 basis points to 3.6%; return on equity increased 5 percentage points to 25.1%
