Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: T-Mobile US reports higher Q4 2024 revenue and net income
Telecom giant T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and profit.
- Fourth-quarter net income rose sharply to $2.98 billion or $2.57 per share from $2.01 billion or $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Total revenue rose 6.8% year-over-year to $21.87 billion during the three months; service revenues came in at $16.9 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA was $7.92 billion in the December quarter, up 9.6% from the prior-year period
- Core adjusted EBITDA increased 10% annually to $7.91 billion in Q4 from $7.18 billion last year
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.55 billion in the fourth quarter, up 14.2% year-over-year
- Adjusted free cash flow decreased 5% annually to $4.08 billion in Q4 2024
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects postpaid net customer additions to be between 5.5 million and 6.0 million
- Full-year core Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $33.1 billion and $33.6 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 financial results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $48.39 billion. Net income increased 49% to $20.84 billion while earnings per
Earnings: Everything you need to know about IBM’s Q4 2024 report
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, on Wednesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The tech giant reported revenues of
TSLA Earnings: All you need to know about Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings results
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $25.7 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders fell 71% to $2.32