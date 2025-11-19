Earnings Summary: TJX Companies reports higher Q3 2026 sales and profit

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, on Wednesday reported an increase in sales and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Consolidated comparable sales increased 5% year-over-year in the third quarter, exceeding the company’s expectations
- Third-quarter net sales rose to $15.12 billion from $14.06 billion in the prior-year period
- Sales grew across all operating segments, with the core Marmaxx division recording a 7% rise
- At $1.44 billion, the October-quarter net income was up 11% from the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q3 earnings increased to $1.28 from $1.14 last year
- For the fourth quarter of FY26, the company continues to expect consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%
- Pretax profit margin is expected to be in the range of 11.7% to 11.8% in Q4, and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.33 to $1.36
- For fiscal 2026, the management expects comparable sales to increase 4% YoY
- Full-year pre-tax margin is expected to be 11.6%, and earnings per share to be in the range of $4.63 to $4.66
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 FY26 revenue and profit beat estimates
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The numbers also exceeded analysts' estimates. Revenue increased to $57.0 billion in the
What to look for when Deere & Company (DE) reports Q4 2025 results
When Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reports its fourth-quarter results next week, investors will be watching for updates on equipment demand and production trends. While tariff-related uncertainties and weak farmer
Home Depot (HD): Three factors that weighed on the Q3 2025 performance
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 16% over the past three months. The company’s results for the third quarter of 2025