Earnings Summary: TJX Companies reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2025

Apparel retailer The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) on Wednesday reported an increase in net sales and profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter comparable store sales increased by 3%, entirely driven by an increase in customer transactions
- Net sales for the quarter were $14.1 billion, an increase of 6% from the third quarter of fiscal 2024
- Q3 net income increased to $1.3 billion or $1.14 per share from $1.19 billion or $1.03 in the year-ago quarter
- The pretax profit margin came in at 12.3% in Q3, up 0.3 percentage points versus last year and above the company’s guidance
- During the quarter, TJX returned $997 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- Gross profit margin for the quarter was 31.6%, up 0.5 percentage points from last year, reflecting higher merchandise margin
- For the fourth quarter, the company continues to expect consolidated comparable store sales to be up 2%-3%
- For fiscal 2025, the management continues to expect consolidated comparable store sales to be up 3%
