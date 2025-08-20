Earnings Summary: TJX Companies reports Q2 2026 financial results

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, reported a modest decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in sales.
- Net sales for the July quarter were $14.4 billion, an increase of 7% from the prior-year quarter
- Q2 net income increased to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion in the corresponding quarter last year
- Consolidated comparable sales increased 4% year-over-year in the second quarter
- Second-quarter earnings, on a per-share basis, increased 15% annually to $1.10
- Gross profit margin for the quarter was 30.7%, up 0.3 percentage points from last year’s 30.4%
- During the second quarter, TJX returned $1.0 billion to shareholders in Q2 through share repurchases and dividends
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%
- Q3 earnings, on a per-share basis, are expected to be in the range of $1.17 to $1.19, representing a 3-4% YoY increase
- For fiscal 2026, the management expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 3%
- The company raised its full-year earnings per share outlook to be in the range of $4.52 to $4.57
