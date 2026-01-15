Categories Earnings, Technology

Earnings Summary: TSMC Q4 earnings jump on strong revenue growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), a market leader in semiconductor foundry services, on Thursday reported a sharp increase in revenues and profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

  • Fourth quarter revenue was US$33.73 billion, which is up 25.5% year-over-year and1.9% higher than in Q3
  • Earnings jumped 33% year-over-year to US$3.14 per ADR during the three months
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 62.3%, and operating margin came in at 54.0%
  • In Q4, shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 28% of total wafer revenue; 5-nanometer accounted for 35%
  • Advanced technologies — 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies — accounted for 77% of total wafer revenue
  • For the first quarter of FY26, the management expects revenue to be between US$34.6 billion and US$35.8 billion
  • Q1 gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 63% to 65%
  • It forecasts an operating profit margin between 54% and 56% for the first quarter

