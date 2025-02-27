Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings Summary: Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reports Q4 2024 results
Media and entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on Thursday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $10.0 billion
- On an ex-FX basis, Q4 revenue declined 1% during the three months
- Studios revenues increased 15% to $3.66 billion, while network segment revenue decreased 5% to $4.77 billion
- At $2.65 billion, direct-to-customer revenue was up 5% year-over-year
- The company reported a net loss of $494 million for the December quarter, vs. a loss of $400 million in Q4 2023
- Total adjusted EBITDA came in at $2.72 billion during the three months, which is up 10% year-over-year
- Cash provided by operating activities was $2.72 billion in Q4; free cash flow totaled $2.43 billion
- The company repaid/repurchased $0.5 billion of debt during Q4, ending the quarter with $5.4 billion of cash on hand
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How eBay (EBAY) performed in Q4 2024
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 1% year-over-year on both a reported and foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis. GAAP net
Beyond Meat (BYND) Q4 2024 net loss narrows; revenue up 4%
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a food company that provides plant-based meat products, on Thursday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 amid a modest increase
Key highlights from J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q3 2025 earnings results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales was $2.18 billion, down 2% year-over-year. Comparable net sales decreased 1%. Net loss was $662.3