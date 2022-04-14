Earnings: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates

Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) on Thursday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings and revenues increased year-over-year and exceeded analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2022 guidance.

At $80.1 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 14% year-over-year and above analysts’ estimates. The topline benefitted from strong growth across all the key business segments.

Net profit, adjusted for special items, increased to $5.49 per share in the first quarter from $5.31 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Unadjusted net income was $5.03 billion or $5.27 per share, compared to $4.86 billion or $5.08 per share last year.

“Disciplined execution of our long-term strategy, with a sharp focus on ensuring access to care for the people we serve enabled us to deliver high-quality, diversified growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare during this first quarter of 2022,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

