Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates
Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) on Thursday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings and revenues increased year-over-year and exceeded analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2022 guidance.
At $80.1 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 14% year-over-year and above analysts’ estimates. The topline benefitted from strong growth across all the key business segments.
Net profit, adjusted for special items, increased to $5.49 per share in the first quarter from $5.31 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Unadjusted net income was $5.03 billion or $5.27 per share, compared to $4.86 billion or $5.08 per share last year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on UnitedHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings
“Disciplined execution of our long-term strategy, with a sharp focus on ensuring access to care for the people we serve enabled us to deliver high-quality, diversified growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare during this first quarter of 2022,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q1 2022 results
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported lower net profit and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The bottom line also missed analysts' estimates. The company's stock
JM Smucker Co. (SJM) will focus on growth categories amidst inflation and supply chain volatility
Shares of JM Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) have gained 7% over the past 12 months. The company continues to face challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions and expects these
Here’s everything you need to know about Strong Global Entertainment’s upcoming IPO
The entertainment industry was hit hard by pandemic-related movement restrictions, which caused widespread closure of cinema halls and cancellation of events, but is gradually recovering from the crisis. Encouraged by