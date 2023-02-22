Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
EBAY Earnings: All you need to know about eBay’s Q4 2022 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue was $2.5 billion, down 4% from the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income was $671 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to a loss of $893 million, or $1.47 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.07.
Both the top and bottom line beat expectations.
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $18.2 billion, down 12% year-over-year.
For the first quarter of 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.05-1.09.
Prior performance
