eBay (EBAY) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 3% on a reported and foreign exchange (FX)-neutral basis.
Net income was $634 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to $1.30 billion, or $2.46 per share, last year.
Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $588 million, or $1.19 per share.
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $18.3 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and up 1% on an FX-neutral basis.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects revenue of $10.23-10.29 billion, GAAP EPS of $3.52-3.57 and adjusted EPS of $4.80-4.85.
