eBay (EBAY) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $2.5 billion.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $283 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $605 million, or $0.86 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $591 million, or $0.90 per share.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

Gross merchandise volume dropped 10% to $19.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to range between $2.57-2.62. GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.72-0.76 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $0.97-1.01.

