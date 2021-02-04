eBay Inc. (EBAY) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Q4 2020 earnings call dated ,

Jamie Iannone — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Joe. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. I’ll begin today’s call with some key highlights from last quarter and last year and walk you through an update on the progress of eBay’s tech-led re-imagination. I will then turn the call over to Andy to discuss the details of our recent performance and near-term outlook.

Overall 2020 was a great year for sellers and buyers on eBay. We are pleased that we closed out the year with strong results. For Q4 gross merchandise volume and marketplaces grew 18%, well ahead of our expectations. The holiday season contributed to the strong performance as we saw record volume with high velocity in hard-to-find and sold-out items. Refurbished gifts also emerged as a top trend and we saw many products from top brands in our certified refurbished experience sell out completely.

Our buyers were very active during the holiday season. In the US, one in 10 online shoppers bought something on eBay. In Germany that number was one in seven and in the UK it was one in four. In addition to this holiday surge, we experienced unprecedented traffic levels for most of 2020 and yet our platform had the highest availability in the last six years.

To put this in context, more than 100 days in 2020 exceeded peak 2019 traffic levels. eBay has been able to seamlessly handle these peaks, while keeping our marketplace open for all during the global pandemic. For the full quarter revenue grew 10 points faster than volume, up 28% driven primarily by payments and advertising and we delivered $0.86 in non-GAAP earnings per share which was above our expectations and included reinvestments for the long term.

Our customer metrics grew on both sides of our marketplace in the quarter. Active buyers grew 7% to $185 million globally and our active seller base increased by 5% as more small business and consumer sellers listed and sold on the platform. These results capped off a tremendous year for eBay. In 2020, we added an incremental $14 billion of GMV that’s more growth in the past seven years combined. Organic revenue grew 21% and non-GAAP earnings per share grew 49% and we returned nearly $5.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

In July, I laid out a long-term vision for the Company and we have re-architected our roadmap to achieve our tech-led re-imagination over the next few years. We also made progress on our multiyear initiatives, payments and advertising, which drove tremendous financial results while providing customers with a significantly improved experience. We continued to make significant advancements with our managed payments transition ending the year with over 1 million sellers migrated. During the quarter, eBay managed payments for over 38% of on-platform volume.

In the US, we exited the year with over 50% of the migration completes. In addition to the five markets where we already launched transitions have been announced or underway in France, Italy, Spain and Greater China. We have also started to transition consumer sellers in the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

Seller satisfaction has improved compared to Q3 and NPS scores from sellers in managed payments remain more than 10 points higher than the NPS of sellers who are yet to migrate. Over the course of 2021, we plan to roll out payments to remaining markets, launch cross-border trade and release product capabilities for all use cases. This roadmap opens up managed payments to all sellers globally and places us firmly on our path toward a 100% migration.

As the vast majority of the transition will be complete by the end of this year, we are well positioned to deliver at least an incremental $2 billion in revenue and $500 million in operating income annually in 2022. In Q4, advertising growth outpaced volume once again as sellers lean further into promoted listings to grow their business. For the quarter promoted listings delivered over $215 million of revenue, up 57% despite having lapped a major product launch that drove strong acceleration a year ago.

For the full year promoted listings grew 86%. This product continues to grow in part because sellers who have adopted promoted listings are seeing on average a double-digit sales increase. Our total advertising revenue reached a new milestone in 2020, passing $1 billion for the year. We see tremendous growth potential remaining as this represents approximately 1% of GMV well below industry benchmarks. We expect advertising revenue to outpace volume for the foreseeable future.

Now I’d like to share an update on the transfer of Classifieds to Adevinta. We remain excited to bring together two highly complementary businesses that can create tremendous value over time. We believe the deal is on track to close as we received the vast majority of regulatory approvals. We expect closure by the end of the first quarter subject to the remaining regulatory approvals, which we are working to obtain.

We also recently announced that we are exploring options for our Korea business. Our two local platforms Gmarket and IAC have built leading e-commerce positions by tailoring to customer needs with innovative experiences. with a paid loyalty program of over 2.5 million members and a growing first party inventory program, these businesses primarily focus on new in-season products from B2C sellers with limited cross border trade. As we mentioned in our press release, we will not be communicating any further information about the strategic review process until there is material information to disclose.

I will now provide an update on the progress we have made towards our long-term vision for eBay. The three strategic priorities to support this vision remain the same. First, to defend our core by building compelling next-gen experiences for our enthusiasts; second, to become the partner of choice for sellers; and third, to cultivate lifelong trusted relationships with our buyers. In the past few months we launched several new product experiences aligned with this vision. While we still have a long way to go we are encouraged by the initial reaction from buyers and sellers and the acceleration in GMV in several categories. During the fall in the US we launched authentication for luxury watches and quickly rolled out a similar experience to sneakers a few weeks later. We have put a greater focus on protecting buyers and sellers by preventing counterfeits and eliminating fraudulent returns. These experiences are driving significantly higher than average customer satisfaction and we see opportunities to expand its capability to other verticals and markets. This new product experience is driving material growth in these categories for US business.

For luxury watches over $2,000 we saw a double-digit increase in GMV growth in Q4 versus Q3 driven by higher sell-through rates and higher average prices. For sneakers over $100, we saw triple-digit growth year-over-year in Q4. While some volume growth is due to the effects of the pandemic, significant growth drivers included the authentication rollout, pricing reductions and marketing changes. Sneaker buyer behavior is a great example of the power of the eBay platform.

In 2020 the average customer who purchased a pair of sneakers over $100 spent a total of $2,500 on eBay. Approximately 80% of that spend was in categories outside of sneakers. We will continue to drive more cross-category shopping to grow GMV per buyer over time.

To expand the buyer base, we are investing in new channels, including social marketing to reach more Gen Z and Millennial customers. We launched a TikTok campaign called Lace Em Up generating 4.7 billion views and we also have been partnering with celebrities, famous athletes and influencers on exclusive promotions.

Another area of non-new in-season inventory we’re focused on is Outlet Fashion. In the UK, we launched an optimized brand outlet experience with 150 fashion brands offering products at deep discounts. This contributed to strong double-digit GMV growth in fashion ahead of UK market rates. We also saw active listings double and active buyers in the category grew 30% in Q4.

Moving on to the second key priority of our vision, becoming the platform of choice for sellers. In addition to enhancements in payments and advertising, we continue to provide small businesses with more tools and capabilities to help them grow.

In Q4, we added more automation and scale to seller initiated offers. This unique eBay feature allows sellers to escape the limit of buybacks by enabling them to offer custom deals to individual buyers. For the year seller initiated offers drove over $1.2 billion of GMV. Another win for sellers on eBay in Q4 was an SCO. The work we have done in the past to optimize our platform for search engine ranking and visibility is paying off. SCO traffic is growing faster than pay channels and delivering more new buyers to small business sellers on eBay. Last, we continue to increased seller visibility in our native app by driving traffic to their eBay stores. 95% of our store subscribers have migrated to the newest experience and they are seeing a 20% average increase in visits to their storefront.

The third key priority of our strategy is to cultivate lifelong trusted relationships with buyers. To achieve this, we are leveraging technology to remove friction throughout the buying journey. A major focus for us has been the native app experience. In 2020 almost half of our global GMV was transacted in the app and it continues to grow faster than the overall business as buyer and seller preferences evolved. We have maintained high ratings in both iOS and Android and our app was downloaded more than 50 million times in 2020.

To drive engagement from buyers on mobile, we have simplified item pages, made it easier to like or share an item and provided more exposure by granting direct access to seller stores.

Additionally, we improved conversion by enhancing search relevance and streamlining store and filter options, allowing app users to find what they are looking for faster. While we are focused on delivering our vision, we remain committed to keeping our purpose at the forefront by leveraging the power of our platform to support our communities. One way we did this last year was by helping to quickly and efficiently distribute PPE to front line workers in the UK. eBay partnered with the UK’s National Health Service, the Department for Health and Social Care and logistic partners on this effort. I’m proud to report that in December the NHS PPE portal powered by eBay reached a significant milestone. Together we delivered more than 1 billion PPE items to more than 45,000 social care providers in the UK.

Another way the eBay platform provides opportunity is by enabling a thriving customer community that loves to give back. During the year that has been challenging for so many, the eBay for Charity community continues to be an inspiration.

2020 was a record-breaking year with nearly $123 million raised globally in charitable donations. The generosity showed by our buyers and sellers is amazing. The spirit of a global community centered around connection and economic opportunity for all is clearly alive and well.

Over the course of 2020 eBay invested more than $100 million to support the growing needs of small businesses around the world through programs like up and running. These programs provided the access, training and resources needed to start selling online and connect new sellers to eBay’s global community of buyers.

And just last quarter we announced further assistance to Up & Running grant program. In the coming weeks, we will reward a number of eBay US small business sellers a grant package worth $10,000 each.

As I’ve mentioned in the past at eBay we focus our sustainability initiatives on the most impactful goals that will help strengthen our business and provide the most value to all our stakeholders. And our commitment to climate action and transparency is being recognized externally. We were once again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices and recognized in the Carbon Disclosure Project A list for the first time. In the past year alone we have avoided an additional 720,000 metric tons of carbon emissions through people selling their pre-owned electronics and apparel on eBay.

In summary, we are making progress on our vision to realize the enormous untapped potential of eBay and we have a clear roadmap for 2021 and beyond. Our payments transition is on track and will largely be completed this year. Our advertising business will continue to outpace volume through Promoted Listings and other products. As we defend the core, we plan to expand our new vertical experiences to more markets and innovate in more categories. Today we’ve only just a single digit percentage of our global GMV but in the coming years that will expand to a majority of volume.

To build the platform of choice for sellers we will continue to expand the stores experience and give sellers more tools to increase velocity. We will also leverage technology to dramatically simplify the end-to-end selling process for consumer and business sellers.

To create more lifelong buyer relationships we will connect with them through new channels, deepen their engagement with the eBay app and deliver trusted experiences when they shop with us. Last but not least, we will continue to invest in product and technology and evolve how we spend marketing in order to become the best marketplace in the world for buyers and sellers. I know we can accomplish all of this due to the fantastic team I have the privilege of leading. Our employees lived our purpose in 2020 and I look forward to what we can do together for our customers in 2021 and beyond.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Andy to provide more details on our financial performance. Andy?

Andy Cring — Interim Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jamie. I will begin my prepared remarks with our Q4 financial highlights starting on Slide 4 of the earnings presentation. In Q4, we generated $2.9 billion of revenue, $0.86 of non-GAAP EPS and $715 million of free cash flow while returning $529 million to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends.

Moving to active buyers on Slide 5. We exited the year with 185 million buyers, representing 7% year-on-year growth, a 2 point acceleration versus the third quarter. Since the end of Q1 we’ve added 11 million buyers to the ecosystem and are seeing retention rates in line with historical cohorts. We continue to see growth in GMV per active buyer across the buyer base.

Moving to Slide 6. In Q4, we enabled $26.6 billion of marketplace GMV, up 18% year-on-year. While volume decelerated 3 points versus the third quarter, we did see modest acceleration compared to September growth rates, driven by a decrease in consumer mobility and benefits from ongoing improvements in the product experience across horizontal work streams and the progress we’re making in key verticals.

In the US, we generated $9.6 billion of GMV in Q4, up 25% year-on-year decelerating 8 points from Q3. International GMV was up 15% year-on-year, a 1 point acceleration versus the third quarter inclusive of growth in our off-platform Korean business at 5% accelerating 1 point from Q3. For the full year the marketplace platform generated $100 billion of GMV, up 17% year-on-year and acceleration of 19 points versus the prior year.

Turning to revenue on Slide 7. Our Q4 net revenue was $2.9 billion, up 28% organically, accelerating 2 points. We delivered $2.6 billion of transaction revenue, up 31%, accelerating 3 points from Q3, driven by our payments migration and strength in advertising. In managed payments strong execution continued as we rapidly expanded seller migration to the new payments platform, reaching over 38% of global on-platform volume in the quarter.

In addition to the higher customer satisfaction metrics that Jamie mentioned, managed payments contributed 10 points of incremental revenue growth versus 2019. Transaction take rate was 9.8% for the quarter, accelerating 40 basis points, driven by managed payments and promoted listings, partially offset by FX. This is the second straight quarter with a 40 basis point increase and we expect take rate to continue to grow as managed payments and promoted listings continue to scale.

We delivered $270 million of marketing services and other revenue, up 3%, accelerating 4 points from Q3, mostly from a lower headwind from lapping the sale of brands for friends, partially offset by first party growth in Korea, which decelerated approximately 40 points to 60% year-on-year growth.

For the full year the marketplace platform generated $10.3 billion in revenue, up 20%. Year-over-year growth was driven by higher volumes as well as strong execution in our initiatives. In advertising we cleared $1 billion ahead of expectations and powered by the 86% growth in promoted listings and managed payments delivered 8 points of incremental revenue growth in the second half of the year.

Turning to Slide 8 and major cost drivers. In Q4, we delivered non-GAAP operating margin of 28.1%. This is up approximately 20 basis points year-on-year, driven by volume leverage and growth in advertising, partially offset by reinvestments and FX. Cost of revenue was up over 1 point year-on-year driven by managed payments and our first-party inventory program in Korea, partially offset by volume leverage. Sales and marketing expense was down approximately 50 basis points versus the prior year as volume leverage and spend efficiency were partially offset by investments in our vertical strategy and brand advertising. Product development costs were flat as volume leverage was offset by investments in the product experience, including managed payments. G&A was down approximately 70 basis points, primarily from volume leverage and cost control, partially offset by charitable donations to support the eBay Foundation. Transaction losses were down 10 basis points as bad debt rates have performed better than expected. For the year, operating margin was 31.3%, up 3 points, 2 points from volume upside net of reinvestment and 1 point from continued cost efficiency related to our operational review.

Turning to EPS on Slide 9. In Q4, we delivered $0.86 of non-GAAP EPS, up 31% versus the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS growth was driven primarily by higher volume, a reduction in share count driven by our repurchases and growth in advertising and payments, partially offset by a higher tax rate and investments in our vertical strategy and brand advertising. For the year, we delivered 49% growth in non-GAAP EPS, primarily driven by volume, reduction in share count from our repurchase program, growth in advertising and payments in addition to continued cost efficiency, partially offset by FX, a higher tax rate and lower interest income.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.12, up 94% versus last year. The increase in GAAP EPS is mostly driven by the same factors as non-GAAP performance plus the change in the value of investments, including the fair value of the Adyen warrant, partially offset by a higher tax rate. For the year, we delivered a 100% growth in GAAP EPS, primarily driven by the fair value of the Adyen warrant, non-GAAP performance, our share repurchase program, partially offset by higher tax rate. As always, you can find the detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in our press release and earnings presentation.

Moving to Slide 10. In Q4, we generated $715 million of free cash flow, up 27% driven by higher earnings. We had a very strong year of cash generation, finishing 2020 with $2.7 billion of free cash flow, a 29% increase year-on-year driven by top line growth, improved working capital and lower CapEx, partially offset by higher cash taxes.

Moving to Slide 11. For the quarter, we ended with cash and investments of $4.1 billion and debt of $7.8 billion. In Q4, we repurchased nearly 8.5 million shares at an average price of $49.46 per share, amounting to $419 million. For the year, we repurchased nearly 124 million shares at an average price of $41.31 amounting to $5.1 billion in total. We ended the year with $2 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining.

Moving to Slide 12 I’d like to provide an update on our investments starting with the pending Classifieds transaction. As Jamie said, we remain excited to bring together two highly complementary businesses that can create tremendous value over time. When we announced the transfer on July 20th the valuation was $9.2 billion based on a mix of cash and Adevinta shares. The share price has appreciated by over 10%, which increased the value of the Classifieds business to nearly $10.7 billion based on recent trading levels. We expect that the cash portion of the transfer will provide approximately $2 billion net of tax and we currently expect any future sale of our stake would be a taxable event at the prevailing statutory rate.

Turning to Adyen. The warrant, we acquired in Q2 of 2018 is valued at $1.1 billion at the end of Q4, an increase of $770 million year-on-year. This is an additional value driver stemming from our payments initiative, incremental to the plan of at least $2 billion of transaction revenue and $500 million of operating profit that is expected in 2022. You can find more information on the Adyen warrant in our 10-K. For both of these investments, we remain excited about the optionality they provide, including the significant value each can generate for shareholders.

Moving to guidance on Slide 13. Given the limited visibility to potential outcomes in the longer term, we are providing guidance for the first quarter and we’ll reassess providing longer-term guidance at a later date. For Q1, we are projecting revenue between $2.94 billion and $2.99 billion, growing between 35% to 37% on an organic FX-neutral basis. This assumes marketplaces volume growth in the low 20%s driven by strength in e-commerce and continued improvements in our user experience. In addition, we expect further take rate expansion driven by ongoing strong execution and managed payments and advertising. We expect non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 to $1.08 per share, representing 49% to 57% growth. We expect non-GAAP EPS growth will be driven primarily by volume, lower share count, managed payments and advertising, partially offset by continued investments in product and marketing. We are expecting GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the range of $0.81 to $0.86 per share in Q1.

In February, our Board approved a 13% increase to our quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.18 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of March 1st with the payment date of March 19th. Our Board has also approved an additional share repurchase authorization of $4 billion with no expiration raising the total authorization to approximately $6 billion.

While we are guiding for the full year, we do want to provide some additional context for our path forward. On volume, while we are in early days we feel great about the progress we are making on the strategy we’ve laid out and believe these efforts will continue to deliver growth as we scale. In the near term it is important to note that we will begin to lap significantly tougher comps towards the end of Q1.

And looking at Q2 specifically, we will be facing into our peak level of growth in 2020 that was driven by the first wave of mobility restrictions, stimulus payments around the world and supply chain disruptions that our globally distributed sellers were well positioned to overcome.

We expect revenue will continue to outpace GMV as seller migration into managed payments nears completion and we expect ads to continue to grow faster than volume on our way to the next $1 billion. On margin, we expect to continue to drive operational efficiency while investing into higher rates of long-term revenue growth. We maintain our commitment of delivering 2 points of margin expansion versus 2019, achieving at least 30% by 2022. We expect to deliver strong free cash flow and we’ll continue to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, while being opportunistic with strategic M&A to accelerate our core strategy.

Throughout 2020 we strengthened our balance sheet by leveraging favorable market conditions to improve rates on our outstanding debt within our existing targets and tenants. We will continue to optimize our capital structure and recently announced our intention to call our retail bond that we plan to replace with debt at favorable rates in 2021.

In summary, 2020 was an extraordinary year. We added $14 billion of GMV and 11 million active buyers to our ecosystem. We executed in payments and advertising, which delivered a combined 7 points of incremental revenue growth compared to GMV for the year, 13 points in the fourth quarter. We processed over 38% of on-platform GMV through managed payments in the fourth quarter, while improving experiences for buyers and sellers. We cleared $1 billion in advertising in the year, highlighted by 86% growth within promoted listings.

We grew non-GAAP EPS by 49% and delivered strong free cash flow of $2.7 billion. We executed a comprehensive portfolio review, including the divestiture of StubHub for $4 billion. The pending transfer of ECG assets at a favorable valuation and announced the decision to explore options for Korea in January. We returned nearly $5.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends, repurchasing $5.1 billion of our own shares, taking advantage of a market price that we do not believe reflects the value of our Company.

And in these unimaginatively tough times, we were there to help our employees, sellers buyers and communities while delivering strong results for our shareholders. We exit 2020 having improved the underlying health of the business by delivering on the strategy we implemented this year. And we entered 2021 focused and excited to deliver on the next phase of the strategy. As we build more compelling next-gen experiences, become the partner of choice for sellers and cultivate lifelong trusted relationships with our buyers.

And now we’d be happy to answer your questions. Operator?

