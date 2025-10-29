EBAY Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is set to report its third quarter 2025 earnings results today after regular trading hours.
Analysts are predicting earnings of $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $2.58 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
Listen to eBay’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
In the second quarter of 2025, net revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $2.73 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 16% to $1.37 compared to the previous year.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CAT Earnings: Caterpillar Q3 2025 revenue rises; adj. profit drops
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, reported higher revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, but earnings declined. Q3 sales and revenues were
BA Earnings: Boeing Q3 revenue rises, beats estimates; loss narrows
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, exceeding analysts' estimates. The aircraft maker's loss narrowed during the quarter.
Key metrics from Verizon’s (VZ) Q3 2025 earnings results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenue was $33.8 billion, up 1.5% year-over-year. Consolidated net income was $5.1 billion compared to