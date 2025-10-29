EBAY Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is set to report its third quarter 2025 earnings results today after regular trading hours.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $2.58 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

Listen to eBay’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

In the second quarter of 2025, net revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $2.73 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 16% to $1.37 compared to the previous year.