Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 1Q26 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results.
Net revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $1.67 billion.
Net income decreased 28% to $201 million and earnings per share declined 24% to $0.79 compared to last year.
Net bookings totaled $1.29 billion compared to $1.26 billion last year.
For the second quarter of 2026, EA expects net bookings of approx. $1.80-1.90 billion, net revenue of approx. $1.75-1.85 billion, net income of $73-117 million and EPS of $0.29-0.46.
For the full year of 2026, the company expects net bookings of $7.60-8.00 billion, net revenue of $7.10-7.50 billion, net income of $795-974 million, and EPS of $3.09-3.79.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings: Highlights of Visa’s Q3 2025 earnings report
Credit card giant Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) reported double-digit growth in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Third-quarter revenue grew 14% annually to $10.2 billion,
Altria Group (MO) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 1.7% year-over-year to $6.1 billion. Net earnings declined 37.5% to $2.37 billion and earnings
SBUX Earnings: Starbucks Q3 2025 profit falls despite higher revenues
Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Tuesday reported mixed results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenues increasing modestly and earnings declining. Net revenues increased to $9.46