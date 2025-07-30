Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 1Q26 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results.

Net revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $1.67 billion.

Net income decreased 28% to $201 million and earnings per share declined 24% to $0.79 compared to last year.

Net bookings totaled $1.29 billion compared to $1.26 billion last year.

For the second quarter of 2026, EA expects net bookings of approx. $1.80-1.90 billion, net revenue of approx. $1.75-1.85 billion, net income of $73-117 million and EPS of $0.29-0.46.

For the full year of 2026, the company expects net bookings of $7.60-8.00 billion, net revenue of $7.10-7.50 billion, net income of $795-974 million, and EPS of $3.09-3.79.

Prior performance