Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenues of $2.02 billion for the second quarter of 2025, up 6% from the same period a year ago.

Net income decreased 26% to $294 million and earnings per share fell 24% to $1.11 compared to last year.

Net bookings totaled $2.07 billion.

For the third quarter of 2025, EA expects EPS of $0.85-1.02. For fiscal year 2025, EPS is estimated to be $3.82-4.33.

