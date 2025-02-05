Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.88 billion for the third quarter of 2025, down 3% year-over-year.
Net income rose 1% to $293 million and earnings per share grew 4% to $1.11 compared to last year.
Net bookings for the quarter totaled $2.215 billion.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, EA expects net revenues of approx. $1.68-1.83 billion and EPS of approx. $0.65-1.00.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net revenue of $7.25-7.40 billion and EPS of $3.90-4.25.
