Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 7% from the same period a year ago.
Net income was $254 million, or $0.98 per share, compared to $182 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.
Total net bookings amounted to $1.79 billion compared to $1.66 billion last year.
For the first quarter of 2026, net revenue is expected to be approx. $1.55-1.65 billion and net bookings is expected to be approx. $1.17-1.27 billion.
For fiscal year 2026, net revenue is expected to be approx. $7.10-7.50 billion while net bookings is expected to be approx. $7.60-8.00 billion.
