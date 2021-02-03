Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Electronic Arts  (NASDAQ: EA) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 02, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Chris Evenden — Vice President of Investor Relations

Andrew Wilson — Chief Executive Officer

Blake Jorgensen — Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Matthew Cost — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Michael Ng — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Mario Lu — Barclays — Analyst

Ryan Gee — Bank of America — Analyst

Todd Juenger — Sanford C. Bernstein — Analyst

Mike Hickey — Benchmark Company — Analyst

Drew Crum — Stifel — Analyst

Matthew Thornton — Trust Securities — Analyst

Andrew Marok — Raymond James — Analyst

Tyler Parker — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Eric Handler — MKM Partners — Analyst

_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Wed 03

FORM FormFactor Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021
Wed 03

ALGN Align Technology Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021
Wed 03

ALGT Allegiant Travel Co Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021

View More…

Most Popular

Chipotle Mexican Grill ends fiscal year on a disappointing note

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, but

Amazon (AMZN) reports Q4 2020 earnings results; announces CEO transition

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $125.6 billion. Net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, from

Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q4 revenue jumps 23% on search power

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG), the company that owns the world's largest internet search service, Tuesday reported a 23% growth in fourth-quarter revenues, supported by broad-based growth across all the

Listen On

Tags

Electronic Gaming & Multimedia

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top