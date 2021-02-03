Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 02, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Chris Evenden — Vice President of Investor Relations
Andrew Wilson — Chief Executive Officer
Blake Jorgensen — Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Matthew Cost — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Michael Ng — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Mario Lu — Barclays — Analyst
Ryan Gee — Bank of America — Analyst
Todd Juenger — Sanford C. Bernstein — Analyst
Mike Hickey — Benchmark Company — Analyst
Drew Crum — Stifel — Analyst
Matthew Thornton — Trust Securities — Analyst
Andrew Marok — Raymond James — Analyst
Tyler Parker — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst
Eric Handler — MKM Partners — Analyst
