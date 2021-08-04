Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Leisure & Entertainment, Preliminary Transcripts
Electronic Arts Inc (EA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EA Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) Q1 2022 earnings call dated Aug. 04, 2021.
Presentation:
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Christina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Electronic Arts Q1 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call.
Mr. Chris Evenden, VP of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Kraft Heinz reports Q2 earnings: Infographic
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The food company reported Q2 revenue of $6.62 billion, down 0.5% year-over-year
GM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Motors Q2 financial results
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue rose to $34.2 billion from $16.8 billion in the same period last year. GAAP net income
CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers
VS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 11.1% to $72.6 billion compared to the same period last year, driven by growth across all