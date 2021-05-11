Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 earnings drop and miss estimates; revenue down 3%

Video game company Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The results also missed analysts’ forecast.

Electronic Arts Q4 2021 earnings infographic

During the March quarter, net bookings rose 19% from last year to $1.49 billion, while revenues decreased by 3% to $1.35 billion and missed the Street view.

Earnings of the Redwood City, California-based company declined to $76 million or $0.26 per share from $418 million or $1.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for a bigger bottom-line number for the latest quarter.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Electronic Arts’ Q4 report

Electronic Arts’ shares had a positive start to 2021 and reached an all-time high in early February. The stock declined Tuesday evening following the announcement, after closing the regular session higher.

