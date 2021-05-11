Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 earnings drop and miss estimates; revenue down 3%
Video game company Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The results also missed analysts’ forecast.
During the March quarter, net bookings rose 19% from last year to $1.49 billion, while revenues decreased by 3% to $1.35 billion and missed the Street view.
Earnings of the Redwood City, California-based company declined to $76 million or $0.26 per share from $418 million or $1.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for a bigger bottom-line number for the latest quarter.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Electronic Arts’ Q4 report
Electronic Arts’ shares had a positive start to 2021 and reached an all-time high in early February. The stock declined Tuesday evening following the announcement, after closing the regular session higher.
