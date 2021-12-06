Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported revenue of $6.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021, up 18% year-over-year.
Reported net income decreased 8% to $1.1 billion, or $1.22 per share, compared to last year.
Adjusted net income increased 37% to $1.76 billion while adjusted EPS rose 38% to $1.94.
For the full year of 2021, adjusted EPS is estimated to be $7.95-8.05.
