Eli Lilly (LLY) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $17.60 billion, up 54% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $5.58 billion, or $6.21 per share, compared to $970.3 million, or $1.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $7.02.

For full-year 2025, revenue is expected to be $63.0-63.5 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $21.80-22.50 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $23.00-23.70.