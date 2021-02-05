Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Fabrizio Freda — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rainey, and hello, everyone. Let me first wish that each of you are in good health and that your families are well. Our hearts continue to be with those impacted by COVID-19 and our focus remains first and foremost on the health and safety of our employees, their families and our consumers.

To our employees, you’ve lifted us up from caring for the physical and emotional well being of colleagues to making hand sanitizer, seeking opportunities to support charities around the world, generously contributing to the ELC Care Employee Relief Fund and so much more.

In December, the Company made an additional donation to the employees fund, and we continue to make progress on our citizenship and social impact commitments. Our employees’ agility and creativity empowered the company to deliver the exceptional results we announced today. For the second quarter in fiscal year 2021, sales rose 3%, a 12 point positive swing from the decline of 9% in the first quarter. Impressively, 10 brands grew led by the double-digit growth from Estee Lauder and La Mer, as well as great performance from Jo Malone London. Le Labo and Frederic Malle also rose double digits.

We focused our investment decisions on engines of growth, while employing strict cost discipline in other areas, delivering strong double digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth. In the quarter, we faced increasingly complexity from the pandemic, yet still delivered results that exceeded our record second half quarter of fiscal year 2020, when sales grew the strongest in 20 years in our seasonally largest quarter.

Our multiple engines of growth strategy continued to prove its value, enabling us to pivot with agility in this challenging moment. We successfully activated efforts behind the growth engines of skin care, fragrance, Asia Pacific, travel retail in Asia and global online. Our skin care category performed extraordinarily. Its accelerating growth reflected the strong locally relevant innovation, successful hero strategies, compelling ingredient narratives and deeper consumer relationships enabled by sophisticated data and analytics.

Growth of our high repeat hero products was broad based across some categories from cleansers to watery lotions, serum, eye care and moisturizers. Our skin care business has continued to go from strength to strength, bolstered by the peace of mind of the ritual of skin care as an expression of self care. From entry prestige through luxury, our brands excelled in skin care. Many brands contributed, demonstrating the breadth of our performance. Dr. Jart provided incremental sales from our double-digit organic growth with its appealing Derma brand positioning.

The Estee Lauder brand, once again delivered double-digit growth across several of its hero franchises in skin care. Its new Advanced Night Repair serum was a powerful force, thanks to its new formula, a luxurious, more sustainable glass bottle. The serum delivered a healthy feet to Advanced Night Repair eye, and these two hero products benefited from their synergies and desirable sets. The brands Revitalizing Supreme franchise accelerated significantly, gaining momentum with its hero moisturizer.

La Mer leadership in luxury skin care grew as consumers demand for its iconic products with powerful proven efficacy soared. Here, two serum was a vibrant subcategory. Its new The Concentrate was a big contributor to growth, amplifying strengths of heroes like Creme de la Mer and The Treatment Lotion. The new Genaissance de La Mer Concentrated Night Balm performed exceptionally well, driving the brand’s ultra luxury franchise to new highs.

Clinique returned to growth, lifted by skin care as its hero franchise is that our focus on hard-to-solve skin care problems like acne and dark spot thrived. Even Better Clinical Interrupter is now firmly established as a core performance of the brand and continues to deliver significant growth. It was complemented by an acceleration in the brands’ three-step product in acne solution lines.

Our luxury and our seasonal fragrances captivated consumer desires for Tom Ford Beauty, Jo Malone London, Le Labo, Frederic Malle and Kilian Paris innovations and iconic products were both highly sold. These brands all delivered stellar online sales growth along with improving brick and mortar sales in certain markets. Jo Malone London and Le Labo home products continue to flourish as consumer craved the sense to elevate the sanctuary of their homes.

Our global online channel delivered outstanding double-digit sales growth, significantly accelerated from the previous quarter and driven by every region. Growth was robust across the board, as brand.com, third-party platforms, pure players and retailer.com doors all contributed meaningfully. Our go-to-market strategies for each of these were tremendously successful, particularly during Black Friday, Cyber Week and Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, driving strong consumer acquisition and retention.

We continue to enhance our brand sites with high-touch services. These strategic investments are elevating the consumer experience from convenience buying to enriched shopping, complete with useful tools, targeted recommendation and expert advice. Across our brands, we are uniquely combining technology and data with our talented beauty advisor on a global scale.

Virtual Try-On is proving to be incredibly powerful, driving over twice the engagement as well as higher conversion and retention rates. In the quarter, we added Virtual Try-On to more sites around the world. The number of sessions nearly doubled from the prior quarter, reflecting both the expansion to additional sites, as well as a big uptick in activity on brand sites that had previously launched it.

Video chat is also proving to be very impactful. In North America, conversion of live chat session is nearly 4 times higher than average conversion in the market. Video chat usage accelerated during the holiday season as our skilled beauty advisor offered useful insights and customize education to consumers, driving much higher basket size than average.

Our brands are increasingly offering other engaging virtual services and experiences. Two examples are found on clinique.com. Clinique Reality, the brand’s skin diagnostic tool instructs the consumer in a highly personalized manner, driving notably strong conversion rates. And Clinique Skin School addresses the growing demand for credible education in an entertaining format with a new focus on real-time interactions. Skin School brilliantly integrates live chat and trend-based programming with the brand expert consultants.

We continue to force to high touch innovation online. As evidenced by the Estee Lauder brand new AI-driven product recommendations based on real-time consumer behavior and preferences that we are piloting in North America. We anticipate that this dynamic merchandising holds great promise and are excited to scale in this year for Estee Lauder as well for other brands.

We are welcoming new consumers on our brand sites, but also successfully driving repeat, enabled in part by our loyalty programs. In the first half of fiscal year 2021, the number of loyalty programs members who both rose strong double digits, driven by double digit growth of the international loyalty program members. In so many ways, we are building deeper relationship with our consumers. Our brands delivered excellent results for Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, leveraging the latest live-streaming technology and capabilities to generate product discovery.

For 11.11, the Estee Lauder brand moved into the number one ranking beauty. La Mer notched number one rank in luxury beauty. MAC was the number one prestige makeup brand and Jo Malone London was the leader in fragrance. We’ve long believed in the compelling growth prospects of online, and had been investing in it for more than two decades. At the onset of COVID-19, we nearly doubled our rate of online investments, including accelerating our consumer-facing investments like Virtual Try-On, social selling, omnichannel or loyalty programs. We’re also increasing our investment in our digital infrastructure and fulfillment network to meet the much higher traffic and demand. In addition to these capital investments, we continue to optimize our advertising investment in digital channels, as well as invest in our great online talent domestically in our headquarters in New York and in our local markets around the world.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific delivered the strongest sequential improvement with sales growth accelerating from 7% to 27%. Mainland China prospered, while Korea in several smaller markets contributed organically. In Mainland China, momentum in brick and mortar carried into the quarter, with sales again growing double digit. Online accelerated significantly, elevated by a remarkable 11.11 event. Nearly every brand grew. As across the brands, we reached more consumers, thanks to locally relevant innovation, hero products, rich storytelling and successful influencer and activations, as well as the dedication and creativity of the local team in China.

Travel retail grew single digits organically, driven by strong results in Asia, particularly in Hainan, as we fulfilled the desires of the traveling Chinese consumers with ideal merchandising. Traffic to Hainan continue to rebound and the duty-free annual parcel limit had increased threefold there in July, providing a favorable benefit in the quarter, as consumers sought to spend to the new annual limit before year end. Conversion was also a strong driver, owing retail, which newly offered live streaming.

Across channels, demand from Chinese consumers accelerated, especially in skin care and fragrance. The long-term growth opportunity we foresee in the dynamic Asia Pacific region are abundant. Over the last 15 months, despite the challenges of the pandemic, we made three significant investment commitments, as we strived to best meet the desires of Chinese and Asian consumers.

In late 2019, we acquired the Korean-based skin care brand, Dr. Jart, while in early 2020 we committed to build an end-to-end innovation center in Shanghai. Today, I’m pleased to confirm we are building a state-of-art manufacturing facility near Tokyo. We are on track to open our Shanghai innovation center in spring 2022. This will increase our local capabilities in product design and formulation. We are also strengthening our consumer insight and trend analytics in this vibrant market.

We broke ground in our new manufacturing facility near Tokyo, which is to be operational in late 2022. It will enable us to better meet demand and increased speed to market in the region. The facility will house advanced technologies and engineering equipment with high standards of sustainability and safety and will be designed to promote flexible and leading-edge working environment.

Across our engines, innovation contributed significantly in the second quarter, ahead of our aggressive goals driven by focus on fewer, bigger and better hero innovations. We have an enticing pipeline of new product launches for the remainder of our fiscal year. Already out are two in skin care, the Estee Lauder brand launched Supreme Bright. It addresses the trend of brightening in Asia and it’s also highly relevant for consumers of all skin tones around the world with its even better skin tone and dark spot benefits meeting top needs of the mostly acne consumers.

Clinique introduced Moisture Surge 100-Hour with an exclusive aloe vera bio-ferment that provides hydration that goes 10 layers deep into skin surface and also last 100 hours, even after you wash your face. In makeup, Clinique launched Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation, a weightless liquid foundation with 24 hours wear, a good for skin ingredients to help visibly improving skin instantly and over time.

Our strategic focus and investment in our ESG goals remain of utmost importance for us and our key stakeholders and we continue to advance our work in the quarter. Let me share a few examples in climate sustainable ingredients and packaging and inclusion and diversity for the many areas of our recent progress. We’re pleased to have joined CDP’s 2020 Climate A list, having been awarded the highest score of A. In January, Aveda proudly announced that its products are vegan. As a mission-driven brand, this was a natural step for Aveda, a brand that continuously works to reduce its environmental impact, while also responding to the fast-growing consumer trends.

Our brands are employing more innovative and sustainable packaging, as they launch new products, while also improving the packaging of existing products. The two new Clinique products, which I just described, are two such example of innovation, launching in more sustainable package. To continue to invest in advance our diverse talent, we created a sponsorship program for equitable advanced and professional development of our black talent. From every chair leadership development program will ensure that our black employees have the support and a book as senior executives and equitable access to leadership training, mentorship and career development opportunities.

In closing, we delivered excellent performance amid the pandemic, leveraging the strengths of our multiple engines of growth strategy, hero products and robust innovation. We did this while leading our values as we increasingly embedded ESG in everything we do, focusing on safety and well being of our employees, making progress on our environmental goals, enacting on our racial equity commitments. We also invested in technology and data for new capabilities to support accelerating growth drivers. These accomplishments and actions give us confidence that we are well positioned to continue to drive recovery and return to our long-term growth targets after the period of the COVID.

I’m incredibly grateful to our employees, whose grace and fortitude are making us a better company throughout this very difficult moment. While the road ahead would still be challenging, together, we can be optimistic that brighter days are coming. I wish each one of you good health. And now, I will turn the call over to Tracey.

Tracey Travis — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Fabrizio, and I certainly echo your comments, regarding our wonderful employees. As a reminder, my commentary today is adjusted for the items that Rainey mentioned at the beginning of the call and net sales growth numbers are in constant currency.

Our net sales rose 3% in the second quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to pressure traffic in our brick and mortar distribution, but sales declines in stores were entirely offset by strong growth across our online channels and in travel retail in Asia. The December 2019 acquisition of Dr. Jart added approximately 3 points to net sales growth. Sales performed above our expectations in large part, reflecting the outstanding execution during the Annual Tmall 11.11 Shopping Festival, as well as the many activations our brands deployed during key shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Week. In addition to the acceleration and growth we saw in skin care, fragrance sales were strong in the quarter and home fragrance continue to resonate during the pandemic.

Our gross margin increased 10 basis points compared to last year’s second quarter. Favorable channel mix was driven by the growth in our online sales and also reflects lower cost for testers in our brick and mortar distribution. From a category perspective, the acceleration of sales in skin care also benefited gross margin. The positive mix was partially offset by higher obsolescence and a negative currency impact.

Operating expenses improved by 160 basis points as a percent of sales, reflecting both the strength of our sales leverage during key shopping moments and our cost containment measures. Many of our COVID-related cost containment measures remained in place during the quarter and contributed to our improved profitability, along with the benefits of our Leading Beauty Forward initiative. Lower selling costs and other in-store promotion costs also reflected the mix shift of our business from brick and mortar to online, as well as some remaining government subsidies in certain countries.

Given the challenged environment, we continue to experience periodic store closures. Partially offsetting the cost favorability was higher investment behind our strategic priorities, including China, online and digital technology, as well as the inclusion of Dr. Jart expenses this year. As a result, our operating margin rose 170 basis points to 24.3%, a significant accomplishment during this important holiday quarter, considering the record results achieved in the year-ago period.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter came in at 15.9%. The lower tax rate for the quarter was primarily due to the recognition of a onetime retroactive benefit related to recently finalized GILTI US tax regulation. We now expect our effective tax rate for the year to be approximately 20%, reflecting this development.

Diluted EPS of $2.61 increased 24% compared to the prior year. EPS was higher than expected due primarily to the combination of strong performance during the key shopping moments in the quarter and the lower tax rate, while maintaining strict cost management. This performance is truly a testament to our team’s ability to navigate the business through the difficult macro environment.

Our plans under the post-COVID business acceleration program are progressing. Through the past six months, we’ve taken charges of $46 million, primarily to close underperforming freestanding retail stores in our EMEA region and an employee-related cost as we realign resources to support our online business and our digital capabilities. As the program continues in the second half, we expect to continue to rationalize our retail footprint, primarily in Western markets. Additionally, we took an $81 million impairment charge for our GLAMGLOW brand, reflecting the COVID-related disruption of the brand’s growth plans and lower than expected growth from its planned geographic expansion.

During the first half of our fiscal year, we generated $1.98 billion in net cash flows from operating activities, which was substantially above the prior year due primarily to improvements in working capital management. Accounts payable increased, reflecting timing-related items that also support our second half growth plans. And accounts receivable reflected the rapid growth in our direct-to-consumer business and a 5-day improvement in DSO.

We invested $250 million in capital expenditures to support key investment areas, like additional production capacity and technology. Conversely, we spent far less on counters and stores due to lower traffic in brick and mortar doors. We ended December with $5.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, just above our total debt. With the strength of our cash position, our free cash flow generation and our confidence in our business drivers as we recover, we expect to reinstate share repurchases and maintain our dividend during the second half of our fiscal year.

So now let’s turn to our outlook. We are obviously encouraged by the sequential improvement we saw in every region, as we continue to manage through the effects of the pandemic. While cases of COVID-19 and new variance are surging again in some markets, resulting in renewed door closures, restrictions and lockdowns, we are optimistic that once the vaccines reach enough of the global population, the restrictions on travel and social activities will ease. Nonetheless, we’ve not assumed a second wave. Therefore, the more accelerated global recovery we originally anticipated in our second half has clearly been delayed.

So while we are pleased with our performance in the first half, the prolonged uncertainty with respect to the pace and timing of the recovery makes it still difficult to provide sales and EPS guidance for the full year. We do continue to expect sequential quarterly sales growth improvement as comparisons to the prior year eased and the global recovery unfolds. The inclusion of six months of incremental sales from the acquisition of Dr. Jart, which benefited our growth in the first half adds 2 percentage points to sales growth for the full fiscal year.

As you know, several of our retail customers are liquidating or reducing their store footprints. Notably, Lord & Taylor, Stage Stores and Debenhams are liquidating and Macy’s, Nordstrom and DOUGLAS have announced store reductions. Additionally, we expect to close certain freestanding stores in North America and EMEA. Now that the holidays are behind us.

In aggregate, the lost sales represent between 1% and 2% of our total full year sales and we do expect to recapture a portion of those sales in other locations and online. While we will continue to execute our cost savings programs, it is important to recognize that some of the temporary cost measures we took last year will be returning in the coming months. The principal areas of returning costs include some additional advertising promotion and point of sale employee costs, which were all meaningfully reduced during the time that retail doors were closed last year as well as the restoration of certain temporary pay reductions we took. Travel and retail consulting costs are expected to ramp up more slowly.

Costs will also increase as offices reopen and our facilities continue to implement enhanced safety protocols. We will incur incremental spending for our new Asian manufacturing plant and innovation center. And as we continue to see signs of consumers’ willingness to resume their normal activities, including return to stores, we plan to invest incrementally as we normally did pre-pandemic in our fourth quarter to strongly support our launch programs and to begin to reaccelerate our makeup business in the upcoming fiscal year.

Looking at the near term, for the third quarter, we expect sales to rise between 10% and 11% in constant currency. We’ve a terrific lineup of product offerings and activations for the Lunar New Year, and we expect continued strong online sales. You may recall that we had an exceptional January last year. We’ve left the purchase of Dr. Jart at the beginning of our third quarter and the brand is now part of our organic growth. Currency is expected to be accretive by approximately 3 percentage points.

Third quarter EPS is expected to be between $1.10 and a $1.20, reflecting the sales outlook and a careful balance between cost containment measures and investment in key growth areas, such as online and technology. And currency is expected to add $0.03 to EPS. We remain optimistic that the pandemic will be controlled and out of home activities will resume under a new normal. With a solid first half behind us, we have proven we can deliver in the context of a difficult macro environment, while continuing to support our employees, our social and environmental commitments and invest in the capabilities needed to sustain our growth over the long term. The resiliency of our business during this time and the passion and dedication of our teams reinforce our confidence in our strategy and the continuation of our ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth.

And that concludes our prepared remarks. We’ll be happy to take your questions at this time.

