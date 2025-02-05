Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Everything you need to know about Mattel’s (MAT) Q4 2024 report
Toy maker Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has reported positive results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with sales and adjusted profit increasing year-over-year.
Net sales increased 2% from last year to $1.65 billion in the December quarter. North American and International sales rose by 1% and 3% respectively.
Adjusted profit increased 21% year-over-year to $0.35 per share in Q4. Net income was $140.9 million or $0.42 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $147.3 million or $0.42 per share a year earlier.
“As we progress through 2025, our 80th anniversary year, we look forward to growing both top and bottom line and continuing to successfully execute our multi-year strategy,” Mattel’s CEO Ynon Kreiz said.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q4 2024
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.55 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 14% year-over-year. Net income was $9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.88 billion for the third quarter of 2025, down 3% year-over-year. Net income rose 1% to $293 million and earnings per
Uber Technologies (UBER) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $12 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis. Net income attributable