Everything you need to know about Mattel’s (MAT) Q4 2024 report

Toy maker Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has reported positive results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with sales and adjusted profit increasing year-over-year.

Net sales increased 2% from last year to $1.65 billion in the December quarter. North American and International sales rose by 1% and 3% respectively.

Adjusted profit increased 21% year-over-year to $0.35 per share in Q4. Net income was $140.9 million or $0.42 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $147.3 million or $0.42 per share a year earlier.

“As we progress through 2025, our 80th anniversary year, we look forward to growing both top and bottom line and continuing to successfully execute our multi-year strategy,” Mattel’s CEO Ynon Kreiz said.

Prior Performance