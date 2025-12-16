Everything you need to know about Medline’s IPO

After a modest start to the year, IPO activity rebounded in the second half of the year as recession fears eased and investor confidence increased. Medical supply company Medline Inc. recently applied to list on the stock exchange, joining a slew of healthcare companies that went public this year.

To list on Nasdaq

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Illinois-based healthcare firm revealed plans to issue around 179 million shares in an initial public offering. It targets an offering price in the range of $26.00 per share to $30.00 per share, and intends to list on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol MDLN.

The lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Securities, and JPMorgan. The company expects net proceeds of around $4.90 billion from the offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions. It plans to use the proceeds to acquire an equivalent number of newly issued units from Medline Holdings, which will use the amount primarily to repay outstanding debt. The remainder of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Key Metrics

For the nine months ended September 2025, Medline reported net sales of $20.6 billion, compared to $18.7 billion in the comparable period of 2024. The positive top-line performance translated into a 7.2% increase in net income to $977 million from $911 million in last year’s nine-month period. Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities were $1.52 billion.

In a joint statement, Charles Mills, Andrew Mills, and James Abrams, Medline’s former chief executive officer, president, and chief operating officer, respectively, said, “Medline is dedicated to making healthcare run better and more affordably. Our consistent growth has been fuelled by our belief in doing the right thing and focusing on the long-term health of our customers, colleagues, and shareholders. We are proud to see our products providing care in hospitals, surgery centers, labs, long-term care facilities, and doctors’ offices across America and around the world.”

The company

Medline is a leading medical-surgical manufacturer and distributor, offering a broad portfolio of products globally across all points of care. Founded in 1966 by Jim and Jon Mills, the company is currently led by chief executive officer James Boyle. As of December 2024, the company had more than 43,000 employees worldwide, with over 24,000 locations in the US.