Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

Everything you need to know about United Airlines’ (UAL) Q2 report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported its second-quarter results for 2021 today.

The company reported a revenue of $5.4 billion with an increase of more than 100%.

The company had a net loss of $434 million or $1.34 per share compared to a loss of $1.6 billion or $5.79 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.

The adjusted loss per share was at $3.91.

Most Popular

IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations

Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. An improvement in the performance

Absci IPO: Here’s all you need to know about bioengineering firm’s Nasdaq listing

Wall Street is probably going through the busiest phase since the recession, in terms of the number of businesses seeking to go public. Companies in diverse fields, from retail and

Here are a few factors that work in favor of Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have gained 31% over the past 12 months. The stock dropped on Monday following the company’s announcement that it has decided to

Tags

AirlineAirlines

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top