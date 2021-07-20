Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Everything you need to know about United Airlines’ (UAL) Q2 report
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported its second-quarter results for 2021 today.
The company reported a revenue of $5.4 billion with an increase of more than 100%.
The company had a net loss of $434 million or $1.34 per share compared to a loss of $1.6 billion or $5.79 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.
The adjusted loss per share was at $3.91.
